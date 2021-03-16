All news

Global Herdez SAB de CV, Grupo in Packaged Food (Mexico) Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, "Global Herdez SAB de CV, Grupo in Packaged Food (Mexico) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021"

 

Herdez aims to offer high-quality and affordable food and beverages that are tailored to modern Mexican consumers’ needs. New product development is expected to focus on products that offer added value due to being both nutritious and convenient. The company will continue to invest heavily in advertising to support strong consumer awareness. The company is also likely to branch out further into ice cream street stalls/kiosks. May 2017 saw the company launch Nestlé street stalls/kiosks, initially…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

 

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HERDEZ SAB DE CV, GRUPO IN PACKAGED FOOD (MEXICO)

Euromonitor International

February 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Herdez SAB de CV, Grupo: Key Facts

Summary 2 Herdez SAB de CV, Grupo: Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Herdez SAB de CV, Grupo: Competitive Position 2017

 

 

