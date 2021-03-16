Global Hosiery in Nigeria Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Hosiery in Nigeria Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Sales of hosiery have been hit hard by the impact of COVID-19, although broadly speaking demand for these products has weakened over the review period, with consistent decline in value sales in real terms. This reflects changing consumer habits. Penetration of hosiery in Nigeria has always been low, thanks to the hot and humid quality of its climate, and sales have been limited to use in the workplace where more formal dressing is required. However, there is a strengthening casualisation trend,…

Euromonitor International’s Hosiery in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Non-Sheer Hosiery, Sheer Hosiery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Hosiery in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Recession hits demand for non-essential hosiery

Restrictions on workplace and lockdown reduce need for purchase

Exercise trends strengthening again for specialist hosiery

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic recovery and evolving consumer habits open door for functional innovation

Return to the workplace will drive volume demand, but value development will be a challenge

Climate will always be a challenge to hosiery in Nigeria

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for apparel and footwear?

MARKET DATA

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

FACE MASKS

Summary 1 ashion Face Masks Usage, Pricing and Market Sizes in Middle East and Africa – 2020

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

