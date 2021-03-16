Global Hosiery in Nigeria Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Hosiery in Nigeria Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.
Sales of hosiery have been hit hard by the impact of COVID-19, although broadly speaking demand for these products has weakened over the review period, with consistent decline in value sales in real terms. This reflects changing consumer habits. Penetration of hosiery in Nigeria has always been low, thanks to the hot and humid quality of its climate, and sales have been limited to use in the workplace where more formal dressing is required. However, there is a strengthening casualisation trend,…
Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051680-hosiery-in-nigeria
Euromonitor International’s Hosiery in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Non-Sheer Hosiery, Sheer Hosiery.
Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tumor-biomarker-test-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-10
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Hosiery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-guitar-amplifier-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-05
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Hosiery in Nigeria
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Recession hits demand for non-essential hosiery
Restrictions on workplace and lockdown reduce need for purchase
Exercise trends strengthening again for specialist hosiery
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Economic recovery and evolving consumer habits open door for functional innovation
Return to the workplace will drive volume demand, but value development will be a challenge
Climate will always be a challenge to hosiery in Nigeria
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Hosiery by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Hosiery by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for apparel and footwear?
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
FACE MASKS
Summary 1 ashion Face Masks Usage, Pricing and Market Sizes in Middle East and Africa – 2020
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
…continued
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
Ph: +162-825-80070 (Us)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (Uk)
https://expresskeeper.com/