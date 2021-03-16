All news

Global Image Editing Software Market in SOUTHEAST ASIA – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Image editing encompasses the processes of altering images, whether they are digital photographes, traditional photochemical photographs, or illustrations. Traditional analog image editing is known as photo retouching, using tools such as an airbrush to modify photographs, or editing illustrations with any traditional art medium. Image editing software, which can be broadly grouped into vector graphics editors, raster graphics editors, and 3D modelers, are the primary tools with which a user may manipulate, enhance, and transform images. Many image editing programs are also used to render or create computer art from scratch.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Image Editing Software in China, including the following market information:

SOUTHEAST ASIA Image Editing Software Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in SOUTHEAST ASIA Image Editing Software Market 2019 (%)

The global Image Editing Software market was valued at 870.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1116.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. While the Image Editing Software market size in SOUTHEAST ASIA was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Image Editing Software businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Image Editing Software in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Image Editing Software market size in 2020 and the next few years in China

Total Market by Segment:

SOUTHEAST ASIA Image Editing Software Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

SOUTHEAST ASIA Image Editing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

RAW Editing Software

Non-RAW Editing Software

 

SOUTHEAST ASIA Image Editing Software Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

SOUTHEAST ASIA Image Editing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Entry

Enthusiast

Professional

Individual

School

Commercial

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Image Editing Software Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Image Editing Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Adobe

Serif

PhaseOne

Cyberlink

MacPhun

ON1

Corel

DxO Optics

ACDSee Ultimate

Zoner

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Image Editing Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: SOUTHEAST ASIA Image Editing Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 SOUTHEAST ASIA Image Editing Software Overall Market Size

2.1 SOUTHEAST ASIA Image Editing Software Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 SOUTHEAST ASIA Image Editing Software Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

 

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Image Editing Software Players in SOUTHEAST ASIA (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top SOUTHEAST ASIA Image Editing Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 SOUTHEAST ASIA Image Editing Software Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Image Editing Software Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 SOUTHEAST ASIA Manufacturers Image Editing Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Image Editing Software Players in China

3.6.1 List of SOUTHEAST ASIA Tier 1 Image Editing Software Companies

3.6.2 List of SOUTHEAST ASIA Tier 2 and Tier 3 Image Editing Software Companies

 

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – SOUTHEAST ASIA Image Editing Software Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 RAW Editing Software

4.1.3 Non-RAW Editing Software

4.2 By Type – SOUTHEAST ASIA Image Editing Software Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – SOUTHEAST ASIA Image Editing Software Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – SOUTHEAST ASIA Image Editing Software Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – SOUTHEAST ASIA Image Editing Software Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – SOUTHEAST ASIA Image Editing Software Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Entry

5.1.3 Enthusiast..continue

