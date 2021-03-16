Global Luxury Hotels (5-Star Plus) in Thailand Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Luxury Hotels (5-Star Plus) in Thailand Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.
Thailand is a popular destination for tourists who flock to the country’s areas of natural beauty, featuring mountains and beaches, as well as cultural attractions like palaces and temples. It is also well known for its shopping opportunities, fine hospitality and food. The national tourism board, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), which is responsible for promoting the country to international and domestic tourists, highlights the offer of distinctive destinations like Phuket, Krabi, Pattaya,…
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Hotels (5-star plus) in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Hotels (5-star plus) market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Hotels (5-star plus) retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Hotels (5-star plus) market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
LUXURY HOTELS (5-STAR PLUS) IN THAILAND
Euromonitor International
February 2018
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Popular Leisure Destination Spurs Demand for Luxury Hotels
Luxury Hotels To Benefit From Growth in Business and Medical Tourism
Promising Opportunities Lead Towards New Luxury Spaces
Competitive Landscape
Central Plaza Hotel Is A Giant Local Player
Dusit Hotels & Resorts Looks To Strengthen Its Position
Category Data
Table 1 Sales in Luxury Hotels (5-star plus): Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales in Luxury Hotels (5-star plus): % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales in Luxury Hotels (5-star plus) by Country of Origin: % Value 2013-2017
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Hotels (5-star plus): % Value 2012-2016
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Hotels (5-star plus): % Value 2013-2016
Table 6 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels (5-star plus): Value 2017-2022
Table 7 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels (5-star plus): % Value Growth 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Luxury Goods Continues To See Positive Retail Value Sales Growth
Shift From Luxury Goods To Luxury Experiences Among Thais and Tourists
International Players Lead Luxury Goods in Thailand
Store-based Retailing Dominates With the Integration of Internet Retailing
Slower Growth Expected for Luxury Goods in Thailand
Market Indicators
Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2012-2017
Market Data
Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 10 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 11 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2017
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2012-2016
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2016
Table 14 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
…continued
