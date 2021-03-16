Global Luxury Hotels (5-Star Plus) in Thailand Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Luxury Hotels (5-Star Plus) in Thailand Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Thailand is a popular destination for tourists who flock to the country’s areas of natural beauty, featuring mountains and beaches, as well as cultural attractions like palaces and temples. It is also well known for its shopping opportunities, fine hospitality and food. The national tourism board, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), which is responsible for promoting the country to international and domestic tourists, highlights the offer of distinctive destinations like Phuket, Krabi, Pattaya,…

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051697-luxury-hotels-5-star-plus-in-thailand

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Hotels (5-star plus) in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Hotels (5-star plus) market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Hotels (5-star plus) retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-urinary-bags-market-analysis-2021-2026-with-top-countries-data-research-reports-industry-size-in-depth-qualitative-insights-explosive-growth-opportunity-regional-analysis-with-covid-19-analysis-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Hotels (5-star plus) market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-single-dose-prefilled-cartridges-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-05

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LUXURY HOTELS (5-STAR PLUS) IN THAILAND

Euromonitor International

February 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Popular Leisure Destination Spurs Demand for Luxury Hotels

Luxury Hotels To Benefit From Growth in Business and Medical Tourism

Promising Opportunities Lead Towards New Luxury Spaces

Competitive Landscape

Central Plaza Hotel Is A Giant Local Player

Dusit Hotels & Resorts Looks To Strengthen Its Position

Category Data

Table 1 Sales in Luxury Hotels (5-star plus): Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales in Luxury Hotels (5-star plus): % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales in Luxury Hotels (5-star plus) by Country of Origin: % Value 2013-2017

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Hotels (5-star plus): % Value 2012-2016

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Hotels (5-star plus): % Value 2013-2016

Table 6 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels (5-star plus): Value 2017-2022

Table 7 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels (5-star plus): % Value Growth 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Luxury Goods Continues To See Positive Retail Value Sales Growth

Shift From Luxury Goods To Luxury Experiences Among Thais and Tourists

International Players Lead Luxury Goods in Thailand

Store-based Retailing Dominates With the Integration of Internet Retailing

Slower Growth Expected for Luxury Goods in Thailand

Market Indicators

Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2012-2017

Market Data

Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 10 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 11 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2017

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2012-2016

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2016

Table 14 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

…continued

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (Us)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (Uk)