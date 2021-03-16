Global Luxury Hotels (5-Star Plus) in the US Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Luxury Hotels (5-Star Plus) in the US Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Luxury hotels registered slow growth in 2017. Travel demand amongst US consumers was healthy, supported by consumer confidence in terms of willingness to travel. Consumers are trading up from mid-market brands to affordable luxury brands. On the other hand, inbound travel to the US slowed down as a result of the currency fluctuations, a new travel ban and visa criteria, additional security measures and the impact of hurricanes Irma and Maria. Foreign tourists are travelling elsewhere or shorteni…

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051698-luxury-hotels-5-star-plus-in-the-us

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Hotels (5-star plus) in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Hotels (5-star plus) market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Hotels (5-star plus) retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-monoammonium-phosphate-professional-survey-report-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Hotels (5-star plus) market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-platelet-agitators-industry-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-05

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LUXURY HOTELS (5-STAR PLUS) IN THE US

Euromonitor International

February 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Luxury Hotels Registers Slow Growth in 2017, Set To See Similar Growth Over Forecast Period

Expectations of Luxury Are Changing

Consumers Are Booking Hotels Online

Competitive Landscape

Marriott’s Acquisition of Starwood Makes Waves in Competitive Landscape

New York City Is the Top Destination for International Travellers in the US

Category Data

Table 1 Sales in Luxury Hotels (5-star plus): Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales in Luxury Hotels (5-star plus): % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales in Luxury Hotels (5-star plus) by Country of Origin: % Value 2013-2017

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Hotels (5-star plus): % Value 2012-2016

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Hotels (5-star plus): % Value 2013-2016

Table 6 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels (5-star plus): Value 2017-2022

Table 7 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels (5-star plus): % Value Growth 2017-2022

Executive Summary

US Luxury Market Faces Multiple Challenges

the Perception of Luxury Is Changing

Luxury Goods Remains Competitive and Diverse

Luxury Online Sales Continue To Grow

Luxury Goods Is Expected To Rise Again

Market Indicators

Table 8 of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2012-2017

Market Data

Table 9 of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 10 of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 11 Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2017

Table 12 Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2012-2016

Table 13 Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2016

Table 14 of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 15 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 16 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 1 Sources

…continued

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (Us)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (Uk)