Global Maple Leaf Foods Inc in Packaged Food (Canada) Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, "Global Maple Leaf Foods Inc in Packaged Food (Canada) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021"

 

Maple Leaf Foods is focused on its core meat business. It is also enhancing productivity and profitability, through the divesture and restructuring of its manufacturing operations. The company will continue to focus on value-added products, positioned as all-natural, free of preservatives, artificial flavours and colours to drive sales growth. The increasing use of natural ingredients taps into consumer and market tendencies towards products with a more natural positioning.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

 

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC IN PACKAGED FOOD (CANADA)

Euromonitor International

February 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Maple Leaf Foods Inc: Key Facts

Summary 2 Maple Leaf Foods Inc: Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Maple Leaf Foods Inc: Competitive Position 2017

 

 

 

 

…continued

 

