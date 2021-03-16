Global Menswear in Nigeria Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Menswear in Nigeria Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

COVID-19 has hit sales of menswear hard in 2020, with current value sales falling sharply after double-digit growth in 2019. The virus has had a number of direct and indirect effects on sales, including the closure of various workplaces at the beginning of the year and strict limits on social gatherings that reduced the need for consumers to buy appropriate clothes. However, the effect of these restrictions has been relatively short term. Of far greater importance is the sharp economic contracti…

Euromonitor International’s Menswear in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Men’s Nightwear, Men’s Outerwear, Men’s Swimwear, Men’s Underwear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Menswear in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Economic impact of virus is greatest brake on growth

Workplace upheaval in 2020 shapes demand trends

Brand loyalty hit by effects of pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales environment should see rapid return to normal

Nigeria’s perfect demographics offers opportunity

Shifting cultural trends offer opportunity, but climate still key consideration for Nigerian men

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Menswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Menswear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Menswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Menswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Menswear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Menswear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Outerwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Outerwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for apparel and footwear?

MARKET DATA

Table 13 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 16 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 19 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 20 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

FACE MASKS

Summary 1 ashion Face Masks Usage, Pricing and Market Sizes in Middle East and Africa – 2020

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

…continued

