Global Metal Products in the United Kingdom Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In 2019, automotive production continued shrinking, dragging down demand for metal products. Contracting domestic demand and slow exports of motor vehicles and their parts dragged down the industry’s performance during the year. According to the International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2019, the UK produced one million cars, recording a 14% decline over the previous year. Moreover, due to Brexit-related uncertainties, car manufacturers continue relocating their manufa…

Euromonitor International's Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Metal Products market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Basic Iron and Steel, Basic Precious and Non-ferrous Metals, Casting of Metals, Coating of Metals and Mechanical Engineering, Forming of Metal and Powder Metallurgy, Metal Packaging, Wire and Other Fabricated Metal Products, Mining of Metal Ores, Structural Metal Products, Tanks, Reservoirs, Boilers and Radiators.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Metal Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Metal Products in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Shrinking automotive production to continue to reduce demand for metal products

Rising infrastructure spending does not fully compensate for metal demand losses from contracting construction activities

Exports of steel and iron to continue declining as the UK withdraws from the EU and global trade tensions persist

Competitive Landscape

Tata Steel fails to reach an agreement with the government, and is looking to sell its British facilities

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Coating Of Metals And Mechanical Engineering Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

….….continued

