Global Motor Vehicles, Trailers and Semi-trailers in Russia: ISIC 34 Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Motor Vehicles, Trailers and Semi-trailers in Russia: ISIC 34 Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Motor Vehicles, Trailers and Semi-trailers market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051858-motor-vehicles-trailers-and-semi-trailers-in-russia-isic-34

Product coverage: Motor Vehicle Bodies, Motor Vehicles, Parts and Accessories, Trailers and Semi-trailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-clean-energy-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Motor Vehicles, Trailers and Semi-trailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mri-contrast-media-injector-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-03-05

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MOTOR VEHICLES, TRAILERS AND SEMI-TRAILERS IN RUSSIA: ISIC 34

Euromonitor International

February 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

After Prolonged Period of Decline, Industry’s Production Is Forecast To Bottom Out

Car Components Industry Remains Hindered by Low Car Production Volumes and Lack of R&d Capabilities

R&d Support, Export Capabilities and Legislation Changes Needed To Spur Russian Automotive Industry

Competitive Landscape

New Investments Into Capacity Expansion Planned Despite Overcapacity Problems

Competition in Domestic Car Market To Increase

Industry Overview

Table 1 Key Industry Indicators 2011-2016

Table 2 Key Industry Indicators: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Chart 1 Production vs Nominal GDP 2001-2021

Chart 2 Producer Volume Index vs Producer Price Index 2001-2016

Industry Sectors

Table 3 Production by Sector: Value 2011-2016

Table 4 Production by Sector: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Table 5 Production by Sector: Share of Total 2011-2016

Table 6 New Registrations of Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars (‘000) 2012-2016

Table 7 Production of Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars (‘000) 2012-2016

Chart 3 Industry Sectors’ Growth Indices 2001-2021

Firmographics

Table 8 Number of Companies by Employment Size 2011-2016

Table 9 Number of Companies by Employment Size: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Table 10 Number of Companies by Employment Size: Share of Total 2011-2016

Table 11 Production by Employment Size 2011-2016

Table 12 Production by Employment Size: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Table 13 Production by Employment Size: Share of Total 2011-2016

Table 14 Industry Leaders: Company Production Shares in 2016

Import and Export

Table 15 Import and Export 2011-2016

Table 16 Export Destinations 2011-2016

Table 17 Importing Countries 2011-2016

Chart 4 Import vs Export Growth 2001-2016

Market and Buyers

Table 18 Key Market Indicators 2011-2016

Table 19 Key Market Indicators: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Households

Table 20 Households: Key Statistics 2011-2016

Chart 5 Household Expenditure on Motor Vehicles, Trailers and Semi-trailers vs GDP 2001-2021

Chart 6 Household Expenditure on Motor Vehicles, Trailers and Semi-trailers vs Population 2001-2021

B2b Buyers

Table 21 B2B Sales Structure 2011-2016

Table 22 B2B Sales Structure: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Table 23 B2B Sales Structure: Share of Total 2011-2016

Key B2b Buyer analysis

Table 24 Key Statistics 2011-2016

Chart 7 Production vs GDP 2001-2021

Chart 8 Costs vs Spending on Motor Vehicles, Trailers and Semi-trailers 2001-2016

Table 25 Key Statistics 2011-2016

Chart 9 Production vs GDP 2001-2021

Chart 10 Costs vs Spending on Motor Vehicles, Trailers and Semi-trailers 2001-2016

Suppliers

Table 26 Supply Structure 2011-2016

Table 27 Supply Structure: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Table 28 Supply Structure:Share of Total 2011-2016

Chart 11 Supply Structure (RUB million, in 2016)

Labour Costs

Table 29 Key Statistics 2011-2016

Chart 12 Number of Employees vs Average Salary 2001-2016

Chart 13 Output per Employee vs Average Salary 2001-2016

B2b Suppliers

Table 30 B2B Supliers 2011-2016

Table 31 B2B Suppliers: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Table 32 B2B Suppliers: Share of Total 2011-2016

Key B2b Suppliers Statistics

Table 33 Key Statistics 2011-2016

Chart 14 Production vs GDP 2001-2021

Chart 15 Price and Expenditure Dynamics 2001-2016

Table 34 Key Statistics 2011-2016

Chart 16 Production vs GDP 2001-2021

Chart 17 Price and Expenditure Dynamics 2001-2016

Industry Attractiveness Index

Table 35 Attractiveness Index Composition

Chart 18 Attractiveness Index of Motor Vehicles, Trailers and Semi-trailers Among Other Russia Industries

Chart 19 Binary Diagram of Attractiveness Index

Attractiveness Index: Explanation

Future Outlook

Table 36 Forecasts 2017-2022

Definitions

Motor Vehicles, Trailers and Semi-trailers

…continued

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (Us)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (Uk)