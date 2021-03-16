All news

Global Nestlé Perú SA in Packaged Food (Peru) Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Over the forecast period Nestlé will continue to expand its product portfolio in an effort to strengthen its competitive position in packaged food in Peru. In particular, it is expected that the company will focus on the development of more specialised products targeted at specific consumer groups.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

 

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

NESTLÉ PERÚ SA IN PACKAGED FOOD (PERU)

Euromonitor International

February 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Nestlé Perú SA: Key Facts

Summary 2 Nestlé Perú SA: Operational Indicators 2015-2017

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Nestlé Perú SA: Competitive Position 2017

 

