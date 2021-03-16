All news

Global Non-metallic Mineral Products in the United Kingdom Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The commercial construction sector has continued to see demand for cement and concrete products decline since the Brexit referendum in 2016, as businesses face elevated uncertainty. With the UK’s departure from the EU Single Market, numerous companies have relocated their headquarters and major manufacturing facilities out of the UK and into EU countries, aiming to avoid potential tariffs or operational restrictions after the UK leaves the EU. The trend of diminishing commercial construction act…

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Non-metalic Mineral Products market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cement, Stone and Ceramic Products, Glass and Glass Products, Quarrying of Stone, Sand and Clay.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Non-metalic Mineral Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Non-metallic Mineral Products in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

Headlines

Prospects

Cement demand to be further dragged down by contracting commercial construction

Weak residential construction activity to further hinder demand for cement products in the UK

Rising infrastructure spending to offer some support for consumption of non-metallic mineral products

Competitive Landscape

Struggling to maintain profitability, cement producers are forced to cut manufacturing capacity

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Cement, Stone And Ceramic Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 6 Quarrying Of Stone, Sand And Clay Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 7 Glass And Glass Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 8 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

CHART 9 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million

CHART 10 B2B Costs and Growth 2019, LCU million

All news

