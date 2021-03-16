All news

Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Ireland Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Ireland Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

NRT smoking cessation aids recorded an increase in demand in 2020, compared with the stable demand in 2019. The number of smokers continues to decline and the forecast period is expected to follow the same pattern particularly as consumers, particularly younger consumers, become more health conscious and social smoking becomes less popular and this continues to maintain steady demand for NRT smoking cessation aids. 2020 saw a boost in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has public health a…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797532-nrt-smoking-cessation-aids-in-ireland

Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sodium-sulphite-market-2021-key-players-trends-sales-supply-analysis-and-forecast-2027-2021-02-15

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-indoor-plants-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-shade-loving-plants-low-light-plants-high-light-plants-by-application-absorb-harmful-gases-and-release-oxygen-landscape-decoration-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Ireland

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 pandemic and EU regulations fuel impetus for smoking cessation aids

Other NRT continues to post strong growth

Vaping continues to gain popularity despite potential risks

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

France’s test of nicotine patches as treatment for COVID-19 to increase patch sales

McNeil Healthcare retains dominance of NRT smoking cessation aids with wide product portfolio

CATEGORY INDICATORS

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

NAND Flash Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Toshiba/SanDisk, SK Hynix Semiconductor, Intel Corporation

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the NAND Flash Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the NAND Flash […]
All news

Mobile Digital Banking Market Share by Top Manufacturers 2026: Kony, Backbase, Technisys, Infosys, Digiliti Money, Innofis, Mobilearth, D3 Banking Technology, Alkami, Q2, Misys, SAP,

anita

“The Mobile Digital Banking market report offers an in-house analysis of global economic conditions and related economic factors and indicators to evaluate their impact on the Mobile Digital Banking market historically to propose a tentative future scenario and current growth traits. This detailed report on Mobile Digital Banking market largely focuses on prominent facets such […]
All news

Automotive High Strength Steel Market 2026 | Arcelor Mittal, SSAB, POSCO, United States Steel Corporation

vijaya

Pixion Market Research Latest 2021 Report : The Global Automotive High Strength Steel Market Research Report represents a comprehensive study on the Automotive High Strength Steel industry including current trends and status. At an initial stage, the Automotive High Strength Steel market report offers basic information including definitions, classifications, a wide range of applications, and […]