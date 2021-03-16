Global Other Dairy in Argentina Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Other dairy is expected to record a decline in retail volume sales for the fourth consecutive year in 2020. However, it is an improving picture compared to 2019, with a weaker rate of volume decline and a return to positive volume growth for flavoured condensed milk. Unit price growth, while set to decline in 2020, is set to remain above the rate of inflation, meaning prices are rising at a faster rate than general inflation. This continues to diminish the purchasing power of consumers and, comb…

Euromonitor International’s Other Dairy in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Other Dairy market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Other Dairy in Argentina

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Bright spots for other dairy amid further volume decline and rising prices in 2020

Retailers amend multipack sales policies in a bid to boost sales in 2020

Mastellone Hnos maintains lead as Danone sees value share decline in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Lower value growth in 2021 as consumers prepare fewer meals and desserts at home

Chilled dairy desserts and flavoured fromage frais and quark offer best growth prospects over the forecast period

Lack of innovation brings the potential to hinder growth

….….continued

