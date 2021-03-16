Global Other Dairy in Austria Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Much like other categories in dairy, other dairy products experienced more volatile sales figures and shifting consumption patterns in 2020 due to the unprecedented circumstances brought about by COVID-19. After the Austrian government forced the closure of all non-essential stores in March, other dairy benefitted from some initial stockpiling and panic buying precipitated by the crisis. Sales of coffee whiteners, shelf stable dairy desserts and other more long-lasting products saw spikes in sal…
Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3696562-other-dairy-in-austria
Euromonitor International’s Other Dairy in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pill-tracker-app-market-2021-industry-key-players-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-15
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Other Dairy market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-steam-ejector-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Other Dairy in Austria
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Foodservice volume sales suffer in lockdown, while panic buying and home cooking trends gives other dairy a welcome boost
Leader Danone capitalises on its strong position in well-performing categories
Domestic producers face growing competition from private label’s lower prices and new products.
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Fromage frais and quark in vogue, while antiquated coffee whiteners and condensed milk fall out of favour in the forecast period
Chilled snacks – healthier than other desserts?
Health conscious consumers indulge less often but with products of a better quality in the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
….….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/