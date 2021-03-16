Global Other Dairy in the Philippines Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

All news

Other dairy, which had experienced undynamic retail volume growth compared to foodservice towards the end of the review period, recorded an upturn in demand during lockdown, as foodservice options were limited, and many Filipinos were confined to their homes for long periods of time. This resulted in greater attention being paid to home cooking amongst local consumers as they were unable to eat out, and driven by the larger categories of plain condensed milk and cream. These products are general…

Euromonitor International’s Other Dairy in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Other Dairy market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Other Dairy in the Philippines

Euromonitor International

February 2021

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Limited foodservice and home seclusion trend benefit retail demand for other dairy during lockdown

Alaska Milk Corp strengthens dominance of other dairy due to wide offer of condensed milk

Larger modern grocery retailers gain share during lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Other dairy to increase demand through foodservice from 2021 onwards, resulting in weaker performance through retail

Nestlé’s investment in local production facilities likely to continue to reduce costs and improve supply moving forward

Local brand of coconut cream should see further support and expansion following IPO listing by manufacturer

CATEGORY DATA

….….continued

