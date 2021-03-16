Global Paediatric Consumer Health in Australia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Paediatric consumer health is expected to see a much slower current value growth rate in 2020 than was seen in 2019. Paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements will remain by far the largest category within paediatric consumer health, as parents want to support their children’s growth and development. However, its growth rate is expected to plummet in 2020 compared with all other years of the review period. This is due to the decrease in cross-border daigou trade. New regulations in China limit…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797373-paediatric-consumer-health-in-australia

Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-grass-cutter-market-2021-trends-market-share-industry-size-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-15

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/acetylcholine-receptor-achr-antagonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Paediatric Consumer Health in Australia

Euromonitor International

October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Closure of borders leads to plummeting growth for paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements

Stockpiling seen in some categories, although this is short-term

Pharmacare Laboratories maintains its lead despite the challenge from product withdrawal

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slower but still solid growth expected for the forecast period

Vitamins and dietary supplements will remain important for children’s development

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105