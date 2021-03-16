All news

Global Paediatric Consumer Health in India Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Overall, paediatric consumer health is being adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, largely due to the reduced demand for OTC products such as nappy (diaper) rash treatments and digestive remedies because children have remained at home due to the closure of schools and nurseries. However, paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements is seeing demand boosted by the pandemic, as parents seek to boost their children’s immune systems with products such as vitamin C, vitamin D and chyawanprash.

Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Paediatric Consumer Health in India

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Overall category adversely affected by pandemic, but increased interest in vitamins and dietary supplements

Parental inhibitions constrain growth, but demand rises during the pandemic

Companies target heightened demand in paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Childhood malnutrition remains a significant problem in India

Parental focus on holistic prevention presents an obstacle to category development

Potential in novel formats beyond tablets and capsules

 

