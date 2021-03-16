Global Paediatric Consumer Health in India Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Overall, paediatric consumer health is being adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, largely due to the reduced demand for OTC products such as nappy (diaper) rash treatments and digestive remedies because children have remained at home due to the closure of schools and nurseries. However, paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements is seeing demand boosted by the pandemic, as parents seek to boost their children’s immune systems with products such as vitamin C, vitamin D and chyawanprash.
Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Paediatric Consumer Health in India
Euromonitor International
October 2020
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Overall category adversely affected by pandemic, but increased interest in vitamins and dietary supplements
Parental inhibitions constrain growth, but demand rises during the pandemic
Companies target heightened demand in paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Childhood malnutrition remains a significant problem in India
Parental focus on holistic prevention presents an obstacle to category development
Potential in novel formats beyond tablets and capsules
