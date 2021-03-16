Global Production, Collection and Distribution of Electricity in Russia: ISIC 401 Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Production, Collection and Distribution of Electricity in Russia: ISIC 401 Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Production, Collection and Distribution of Electricity market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Distribution and Trade of Electricity, Production of Electricity, Transmission of Electricity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PRODUCTION, COLLECTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF ELECTRICITY IN RUSSIA: ISIC 401

Euromonitor International

February 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Recovering Russian Oil and Gas Sector Demand Will Drive Future Electricity Turnover Growth

Positive Electricity Industry Outlook Supported by Nuclear and Hydropower Capacity Expansion

Renewable Energy Sources Gain Increasing Attention From Russian Power Producers

Competitive Landscape

Russian Electricity Producers and Distributors Invest in Construction of New Units and System Modernisation

Industry Overview

Table 1 Key Industry Indicators 2011-2016

Table 2 Key Industry Indicators: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Chart 1 Production vs Nominal GDP 2001-2021

Chart 2 Producer Volume Index vs Producer Price Index 2001-2016

Industry Sectors

Table 3 Production by Sector: Value 2011-2016

Table 4 Production by Sector: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Table 5 Production by Sector: Share of Total 2011-2016

Chart 3 Industry Sectors’ Growth Indices 2001-2021

Firmographics

Table 6 Number of Companies by Employment Size 2011-2016

Table 7 Number of Companies by Employment Size: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Table 8 Number of Companies by Employment Size: Share of Total 2011-2016

Table 9 Production by Employment Size 2011-2016

Table 10 Production by Employment Size: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Table 11 Production by Employment Size: Share of Total 2011-2016

Table 12 Industry Leaders: Company Production Shares in 2016

Import and Export

Table 13 Import and Export 2011-2016

Chart 4 Import vs Export Growth 2001-2016

Market and Buyers

Table 14 Key Market Indicators 2011-2016

Table 15 Key Market Indicators: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Households

Table 16 Households: Key Statistics 2011-2016

Chart 5 Household Expenditure on Production, Collection and Distribution of Electricity vs GDP 2001-2021

Chart 6 Household Expenditure on Production, Collection and Distribution of Electricity vs Population 2001-2021

B2b Buyers

Table 17 B2B Sales Structure 2011-2016

Table 18 B2B Sales Structure: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Table 19 B2B Sales Structure: Share of Total 2011-2016

Key B2b Buyer analysis

Table 20 Key Statistics 2011-2016

Chart 7 Production vs GDP 2001-2021

Chart 8 Costs vs Spending on Production, Collection and Distribution of Electricity 2001-2016

Table 21 Key Statistics 2011-2016

Chart 9 Production vs GDP 2001-2021

Chart 10 Costs vs Spending on Production, Collection and Distribution of Electricity 2001-2016

Suppliers

Table 22 Supply Structure 2011-2016

Table 23 Supply Structure: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Table 24 Supply Structure:Share of Total 2011-2016

Chart 11 Supply Structure (RUB million, in 2016)

Labour Costs

Table 25 Key Statistics 2011-2016

Chart 12 Number of Employees vs Average Salary 2001-2016

Chart 13 Output per Employee vs Average Salary 2001-2016

B2b Suppliers

Table 26 B2B Supliers 2011-2016

Table 27 B2B Suppliers: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Table 28 B2B Suppliers: Share of Total 2011-2016

Key B2b Suppliers Statistics

Table 29 Key Statistics 2011-2016

Chart 14 Production vs GDP 2001-2021

Chart 15 Price and Expenditure Dynamics 2001-2016

Table 30 Key Statistics 2011-2016

Chart 16 Production vs GDP 2001-2021

Chart 17 Price and Expenditure Dynamics 2001-2016

Industry Attractiveness Index

Table 31 Attractiveness Index Composition

Chart 18 Attractiveness Index of Production, Collection and Distribution of Electricity Among Other Russia Industries

Chart 19 Binary Diagram of Attractiveness Index

Attractiveness Index: Explanation

Future Outlook

Table 32 Forecasts 2017-2022

Definitions

Production, Collection and Distribution of Electricity

…continued

