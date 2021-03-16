Global Professional Liability Insurance Market in GERMANY – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the Professional Liability Insurance market. Professional liability insurance (PLI), also called professional indemnity insurance (PII) or errors & omissions (E&O), is a form of liability insurance which helps protect professional advice- and service-providing individuals and companies from bearing the full cost of defending against a negligence claim made by a client, and damages awarded in such a civil lawsuit.

GET FREE SAMPLE https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6224652-professional-liability-insurance-market-in-germany-industry-outlook

The coverage focuses on alleged failure to perform on the part of, financial loss caused by, and error or omission in the service or product sold by the policyholder. These are causes for legal action that would not be covered by a more general liability insurance policy which addresses more direct forms of harm. Professional liability insurance may take on different forms and names depending on the profession, especially medical and legal, and is sometimes required under contract by other businesses that are the beneficiaries of the advice or service.

ALSO READ https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/21/freelance-management-platforms-market-2021-global-analysis-share-trend-key-players-opportunities-amp-forecast-to-2025/

This report contains market size and forecasts of Professional Liability Insurance in China, including the following market information:

GERMANY Professional Liability Insurance Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

ALSO READ https://marketersmedia.com/computer-assisted-surgical-cas-solution-market-analysis-trends-and-forecasts-to-2026/88961978

Top Five Competitors in GERMANY Professional Liability Insurance Market 2019 (%)

The global Professional Liability Insurance market was valued at 42030 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 47070 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. While the Professional Liability Insurance market size in GERMANY was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Professional Liability Insurance businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Professional Liability Insurance in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Professional Liability Insurance market size in 2020 and the next few years in China

Total Market by Segment:

GERMANY Professional Liability Insurance Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

GERMANY Professional Liability Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Medical Liability Insurance

Lawyer Liability Insurance

Construction & Engineering Liability Insurance

Other Liability Insurance

GERMANY Professional Liability Insurance Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

GERMANY Professional Liability Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Up to $1 Million

$1 Million to $5 Million

$5 Million to $20 Million

Over $20 Million

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Professional Liability Insurance Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Professional Liability Insurance Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Chubb (ACE)

AIG

Hiscox

Allianz

Tokio Marine Holdings

XL Group

AXA

Travelers

Assicurazioni Generali

Doctors Company

Marsh & McLennan

Liberty Mutual

Medical Protective

Aviva

Zurich

Sompo Germany Nipponkoa

Munich Re

Aon

Beazley

Toc.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Professional Liability Insurance Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: GERMANY Professional Liability Insurance Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 GERMANY Professional Liability Insurance Overall Market Size

2.1 GERMANY Professional Liability Insurance Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 GERMANY Professional Liability Insurance Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Professional Liability Insurance Players in GERMANY (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top GERMANY Professional Liability Insurance Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 GERMANY Professional Liability Insurance Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Professional Liability Insurance Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 GERMANY Manufacturers Professional Liability Insurance Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Professional Liability Insurance Players in China

3.6.1 List of GERMANY Tier 1 Professional Liability Insurance Companies

3.6.2 List of GERMANY Tier 2 and Tier 3 Professional Liability Insurance Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – GERMANY Professional Liability Insurance Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Medical Liability Insurance

4.1.3 Lawyer Liability Insurance

4.1.4 Construction & Engineering Liability Insurance

4.1.5 Other Liability Insurance

4.2 By Type – GERMANY Professional Liability Insurance Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – GERMANY Professional Liability Insurance Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – GERMANY Professional Liability Insurance Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – GERMANY Professional Liability Insurance Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – GERMANY Professional Liability Insurance Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Up to $1 Million..continue

CONTACT DETAILS :.

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105