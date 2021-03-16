All news

Global Recruitment Market in SOUTH KOREA – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Recruitment Market in SOUTH KOREA – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Recruitment (hiring) is a core function of human resource management. Recruitment refers to the process of finding and hiring the best-qualified candidate (from within or outside of an organization) for a job opening, in a timely and cost effective manner. The recruitment process includes analyzing the requirements of a job, attracting employees to that job, screening and selecting applicants, hiring, and integrating the new employee to the organization. Internet-based technologies to support all aspects of recruitment have become widespread.

GET FREE SAMPLE https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6224695-recruitment-market-in-south-korea-industry-outlook-and-forecast-2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recruitment in China, including the following market information:

ALSO READ https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/12/30/global-pawn-shop-market-2020-industry-analysis-opportunities-segmentation-amp-forecast-to-2026/

 

SOUTH KOREA Recruitment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

ALSO READ https://www.openpr.com/news/2094812/digital-voice-recorder-market-2020-latest-demand-share

 

op Five Competitors in SOUTH KOREA Recruitment Market 2019 (%)

The global Recruitment market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Recruitment market size in SOUTH KOREA was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Recruitment businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Recruitment in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Recruitment market size in 2020 and the next few years in China

Total Market by Segment:

SOUTH KOREA Recruitment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

SOUTH KOREA Recruitment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Traditional Recruitment

Digital Recruitment

 

SOUTH KOREA Recruitment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

SOUTH KOREA Recruitment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Recruitment of Permanent Staffing

Recruitment of Temporary Staffing

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Recruitment Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Recruitment Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Adecco

Randstad

Manpower

Recruit

Allegis

ADP

CIIC

Hays

Kelly Services

Robert Half

Mercer

Aon Hewitt

Temp Holdings

Teamlease

Jobrapido

CareerBuilder

Innovsource

Toc.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Recruitment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: SOUTH KOREA Recruitment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 SOUTH KOREA Recruitment Overall Market Size

2.1 SOUTH KOREA Recruitment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 SOUTH KOREA Recruitment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026..continue

 

CONTACT DETAILS :.

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Delivery Drones Market Competitive Landscape, Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts from 2020 To 2028

Eric Lee

(United States, New York City)The Delivery Drones market intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and extensive analyses of the data by taking into consideration the market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers, which can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches suited for the contemporary and potential market landscape. […]
All news News

Diesel Generator for Industrial Applications Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and 2026 Future Opportunities

kumar

Global Diesel Generator for Industrial Applications Market report provides in-depth analysis of Top Players, Geography, End users, Applications, Competitor analysis, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export data, Trends and Forecast. The report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures. Effect of COVID-19: Diesel […]
All news

Comprehensive Study of Steam Methane Reforming Market Size, Growth Drivers, Distributor Analysis, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

mangesh

Steam Methane Reforming Market Research Report provides an analysis of key business players and geographic regions. Steam Methane Reforming Market report includes definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions distributors analysis. The report also provides supply and demand Figures, revenue, revenue, and shares. Steam Methane Reforming Market […]