All news

Global Recruitment Market in SOUTHEAST ASIA – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Recruitment Market in SOUTHEAST ASIA – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Recruitment (hiring) is a core function of human resource management. Recruitment refers to the process of finding and hiring the best-qualified candidate (from within or outside of an organization) for a job opening, in a timely and cost effective manner. The recruitment process includes analyzing the requirements of a job, attracting employees to that job, screening and selecting applicants, hiring, and integrating the new employee to the organization. Internet-based technologies to support all aspects of recruitment have become widespread.

GET FREE SAMPLE https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6224698-recruitment-market-in-southeast-asia-industry-outlook-and-forecast-2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recruitment in China, including the following market information:

ALSO READ https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/12/30/global-hotel-crm-software-industry-analysis-2020-market-growth-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026/

 

SOUTHEAST ASIA Recruitment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

ALSO READ https://www.openpr.com/news/2095445/dicamba-herbicide-market-research-report-market-size

 

op Five Competitors in SOUTHEAST ASIA Recruitment Market 2019 (%)

The global Recruitment market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Recruitment market size in SOUTHEAST ASIA was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Recruitment businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Recruitment in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Recruitment market size in 2020 and the next few years in China

Total Market by Segment:

SOUTHEAST ASIA Recruitment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

SOUTHEAST ASIA Recruitment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Traditional Recruitment

Digital Recruitment

 

SOUTHEAST ASIA Recruitment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

SOUTHEAST ASIA Recruitment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Recruitment of Permanent Staffing

Recruitment of Temporary Staffing

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Recruitment Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Recruitment Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Adecco

Randstad

Manpower

Recruit

Allegis

ADP

CIIC

Hays

Kelly Services

Robert Half

Mercer

Aon Hewitt

Temp Holdings

Teamlease

Jobrapido

CareerBuilder

Innovsource

Toc.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Recruitment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: SOUTHEAST ASIA Recruitment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 SOUTHEAST ASIA Recruitment Overall Market Size

2.1 SOUTHEAST ASIA Recruitment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 SOUTHEAST ASIA Recruitment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026..continue

 

CONTACT DETAILS :.

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Air Cooling Apparatus Market Size 2021 | Business Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options Air Cooling Apparatus Market is growing at a faster pace with substantial growth rates over the last few years and is estimated that the market will grow significantly in the forecasted period i.e. 2019 to 2026. The study of the Air Cooling Apparatus Market is known for providing a […]
All news

Bare Die Shipping & Handling and Processing & Storage Market Size 2021 | Growth, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Bare Die Shipping & Handling and Processing & Storage Market is expected to show an upward curve in revenue during the 2021 to 2027 assessment period, highlighted by the latest Reports Globe research report. The aim of this report is to provide reliable data as well as statistics on all the […]
All news

Clinical Trial Packaging Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2017 to 2026

atul

Analysis Report on Clinical Trial Packaging Market  A report on global Clinical Trial Packaging market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is […]