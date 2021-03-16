All news

Global Recruitment Market in THAILAND – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Recruitment Market in THAILAND – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Recruitment (hiring) is a core function of human resource management. Recruitment refers to the process of finding and hiring the best-qualified candidate (from within or outside of an organization) for a job opening, in a timely and cost effective manner. The recruitment process includes analyzing the requirements of a job, attracting employees to that job, screening and selecting applicants, hiring, and integrating the new employee to the organization. Internet-based technologies to support all aspects of recruitment have become widespread.

GET FREE SAMPLE https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6224701-recruitment-market-in-thailand-industry-outlook-and-forecast-2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recruitment in China, including the following market information:

ALSO READ https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/12/30/global-digital-display-advertising-market-2020-industry-analysis-opportunities-segmentation-amp-forecast-to-2026/

 

THAILAND Recruitment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

ALSO READ https://www.openpr.com/news/2127272/online-makeup-course-market-2020-global-key-players-qc

 

op Five Competitors in  THAILAND Recruitment Market 2019 (%)

The global Recruitment market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Recruitment market size in  THAILAND was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Recruitment businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Recruitment in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Recruitment market size in 2020 and the next few years in China

Total Market by Segment:

THAILAND Recruitment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

THAILAND Recruitment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Traditional Recruitment

Digital Recruitment

 

THAILAND Recruitment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

THAILAND Recruitment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Recruitment of Permanent Staffing

Recruitment of Temporary Staffing

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Recruitment Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Recruitment Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Adecco

Randstad

Manpower

Recruit

Allegis

ADP

CIIC

Hays

Kelly Services

Robert Half

Mercer

Aon Hewitt

Temp Holdings

Teamlease

Jobrapido

CareerBuilder

Innovsource

Toc.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Recruitment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact:  THAILAND Recruitment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2  THAILAND Recruitment Overall Market Size

2.1  THAILAND Recruitment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2  THAILAND Recruitment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026..continue

 

CONTACT DETAILS :.

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Si(Li) Detector Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – JEOL, PGT, e2v Scientific Instruments, Mirion Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Si(Li) Detector Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Si(Li) Detector […]
All news

Runway Baggage Cart Market Size, Growth And Key Players- ACCESSAIR Systems, PINON France, Clyde Machines, Avro GSE, ISCAR GSE

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Runway Baggage Cart Market. Global Runway Baggage Cart Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the […]
All news

Disinfection Tunnels Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Mimasa, DanTech UK, Dinies Technologies GmbH, CM Process Solutions, Sheffield Africa

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Disinfection Tunnels Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Disinfection Tunnels […]