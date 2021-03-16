All news

Global Recruitment Market in UK – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Recruitment Market in UK – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Recruitment (hiring) is a core function of human resource management. Recruitment refers to the process of finding and hiring the best-qualified candidate (from within or outside of an organization) for a job opening, in a timely and cost effective manner. The recruitment process includes analyzing the requirements of a job, attracting employees to that job, screening and selecting applicants, hiring, and integrating the new employee to the organization. Internet-based technologies to support all aspects of recruitment have become widespread.

GET FREE SAMPLE https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6224704-recruitment-market-in-uk-industry-outlook-and-forecast-2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recruitment in China, including the following market information:

ALSO READ https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/12/30/entertainment-and-media-2020-global-market-trends-segmentation-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026/

 

UK Recruitment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

ALSO READ https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/11/05/data-center-rack-server-market-2020-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2026/

 

op Five Competitors in  UK Recruitment Market 2019 (%)

The global Recruitment market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Recruitment market size in  UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Recruitment businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Recruitment in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Recruitment market size in 2020 and the next few years in China

Total Market by Segment:

UK Recruitment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

UK Recruitment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Traditional Recruitment

Digital Recruitment

 

UK Recruitment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

UK Recruitment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Recruitment of Permanent Staffing

Recruitment of Temporary Staffing

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Recruitment Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Recruitment Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Adecco

Randstad

Manpower

Recruit

Allegis

ADP

CIIC

Hays

Kelly Services

Robert Half

Mercer

Aon Hewitt

Temp Holdings

Teamlease

Jobrapido

CareerBuilder

Innovsource

Toc.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Recruitment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact:  UK Recruitment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2  UK Recruitment Overall Market Size

2.1  UK Recruitment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2  UK Recruitment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026..continue

 

CONTACT DETAILS :.

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Davana Oil Market – Overview on Key Innovations 2030

atul

The Davana Oil market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This Davana Oil market report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive information, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends […]
All news Energy News Space

Autorefractor Market Size, Growth Drivers, Distributor Analysis, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 with Competitive Analysis on (Agilent, Waters, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher, Perkinelmer, and Others)

deepak

The i2iResearch update on Advance Autorefractor Market 2021-2026 Interesting fact and figures (CAGR, Global Size, Shares and Revenue with Business Growth Support and Market Value and Volume with Supply Demand Scenario and Pipeline Projects) The Report Present Latest news and knowledge on current situation of Autorefractor Market with intense highlights on Global Industry Size and […]
All news

New Report Explored Global Collision Avoidance Sensor Market Demand Would Increase Rapidly by 2025 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

The report focuses on the global Collision Avoidance Sensor Market status, future opportunities, growth analysis, key drivers, and top players. The study objectives are to present the Collision Avoidance Sensor development in United States, Europe, and China. Collision Avoidance Sensor Market  provides a detailed market overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, challenges, competitive […]