Global Recruitment Market in VIETNAM – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Recruitment (hiring) is a core function of human resource management. Recruitment refers to the process of finding and hiring the best-qualified candidate (from within or outside of an organization) for a job opening, in a timely and cost effective manner. The recruitment process includes analyzing the requirements of a job, attracting employees to that job, screening and selecting applicants, hiring, and integrating the new employee to the organization. Internet-based technologies to support all aspects of recruitment have become widespread.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recruitment in China, including the following market information:

VIETNAM Recruitment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

op Five Competitors in  VIETNAM Recruitment Market 2019 (%)

The global Recruitment market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Recruitment market size in  VIETNAM was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Recruitment businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Recruitment in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Recruitment market size in 2020 and the next few years in China

Total Market by Segment:

VIETNAM Recruitment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

VIETNAM Recruitment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Traditional Recruitment

Digital Recruitment

 

VIETNAM Recruitment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

VIETNAM Recruitment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Recruitment of Permanent Staffing

Recruitment of Temporary Staffing

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Recruitment Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Recruitment Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Adecco

Randstad

Manpower

Recruit

Allegis

ADP

CIIC

Hays

Kelly Services

Robert Half

Mercer

Aon Hewitt

Temp Holdings

Teamlease

Jobrapido

CareerBuilder

Innovsource

Toc.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Recruitment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact:  VIETNAM Recruitment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2  VIETNAM Recruitment Overall Market Size

2.1  VIETNAM Recruitment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2  VIETNAM Recruitment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026..continue

 

