Global Skin Care in Portugal Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Men’s beauty and personal care products were traditionally limited to fragrances and shaving products, and local male consumers remained conservative, preferring family products to those created specifically for men’s grooming. During 2018, with the faster penetration of global beauty and fashion trends in the local market, the variety of men’s care products grew significantly.

Euromonitor International’s Skin Care in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

 

Product coverage: Men’s Fragrances, Men’s Shaving, Men’s Toiletries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Men’s Grooming market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES: 

Men’s Grooming in Azerbaijan

Euromonitor International

June 2019

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Prospects

Growth Due To Improved Economy and Penetration of Global Beauty and Fashion Trends

Mass Men’s Hair Care Records the Fastest Growth

Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Continue To Lead Men’s Grooming

Competitive Landscape

Male Consumers Remain Loyal To Procter & Gamble Azerbaijan

Local Men’s Grooming Remains Critically Low

Price-sensitivity of Consumers Supports New Products With Competitive Prices

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Men’s Razors and Blades by Type: % Value Breakdown 2014-2018

Table 4 Sales of Men’s Skin Care by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2018

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Grooming: % Value 2014-2018

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Grooming: % Value 2015-2018

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Razors and Blades: % Value 2015-2018

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Beauty and Personal Care Grows in 2018

Influence of Global Beauty Trends

Internationals Lead Beauty and Personal Care

Active New Product Development in 2018

Beauty and Personal Care To Record Further Growth Over the Forecast Period

Market Data

Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

…….Continued

 

