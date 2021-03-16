Global Sleep Aids in Australia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Sleep aids is expected to see slightly faster current value growth in 2020 than was seen in 2019. Demand for sleep aids was already strong prior to COVID-19 due to busier lifestyles, but the virus further contributed to growth, as uncertainty and anxiety over the impacts of the virus are believed to have increased demand further. This is supported by research from The Lab Mental Wellbeing during the COVID-19 Crisis Report, which explains that the combination of not being able to see friends, eco…

Euromonitor International’s Sleep Aids in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Sleep Aids in Australia

Euromonitor International

October 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

More consumers have sleep problems due to COVID-19 and seek help

Sleep disorders and the greater willingness to seek help contribute to growth

Herbal/traditional players offer competition to the leader Dozile

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Herbal/traditional products expected to contribute to continued growth

Government review likely to lead to fewer sleep problems, but this will take time

Scheduling changes set to provide opportunities for growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020

….….continued

