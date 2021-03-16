Global Sports Nutrition in Australia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Sports nutrition is expected to see slightly higher current value growth in 2020 than was seen in 2019, and indeed is set to see the fastest growth within consumer health. Active lifestyles have long been extremely popular amongst the Australian population, and there remains a general focus in Australian society on remaining fit and active into middle age, and in many cases into old age. This underlying trend continues to support sales in sports nutrition, as significant and increasing numbers o…

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Sports Nutrition in Australia

Euromonitor International

October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Active lifestyles contribute to growth, with a move seen to e-commerce

Younger men are looking to improve their physique through sports nutrition

Vitaco has two strong brands and remains active during lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sports protein products will need to address the challenge from sports non-protein

Plant-based protein set to play a greater role

New legislation could impact some products and sales in the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

….….continued

