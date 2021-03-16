All news

Global Sports Nutrition in Australia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Sports Nutrition in Australia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Sports nutrition is expected to see slightly higher current value growth in 2020 than was seen in 2019, and indeed is set to see the fastest growth within consumer health. Active lifestyles have long been extremely popular amongst the Australian population, and there remains a general focus in Australian society on remaining fit and active into middle age, and in many cases into old age. This underlying trend continues to support sales in sports nutrition, as significant and increasing numbers o…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797366-sports-nutrition-in-australia

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-solanesol-market-2021-covid-19-impact-key-players-trends-sales-supply-analysis-and-forecast-2027-2021-02-15

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fibroblast-growth-factor-receptor-4-fgfr4-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Sports Nutrition in Australia

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Active lifestyles contribute to growth, with a move seen to e-commerce

Younger men are looking to improve their physique through sports nutrition

Vitaco has two strong brands and remains active during lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sports protein products will need to address the challenge from sports non-protein

Plant-based protein set to play a greater role

New legislation could impact some products and sales in the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Guidewires�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Guidewires Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present potential market […]
All news

Global Egg Tray Market 2025: Celluloses de la Loire, Dolco packaging, Hartmann, Huhtamaki, Dispak, DFM Packaging Solutions, Eggs Posure, Europack, MyPak Packaging, Ovotherm, Pactiv, Primapack-S.A.E, SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP, Starpak

anita_adroit

Global Egg Tray market intelligence report is a one-stop solution and reference point added recently to a humongous data archive, assessing multiple facets of the market to draw logical conclusions. The report is a well-researched and balanced data asset comprising competition intensity, vendor activities, regional advances as well as DROT assessment that collectively contribute towards […]
All news

Ammonium Bituminosulfonate Market: The Next Big Innovation in 2021|| ICHTHYOL-GESELLSCHAF, Shanghai Shikangte Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Kaibao Pharmaceutical

QY Research

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Ammonium Bituminosulfonate market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global […]