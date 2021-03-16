All news

Global Sports Nutrition in Croatia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Sports nutrition will be one of the categories in consumer health that will be hardest hit by COVID-19 in 2020. After national lockdowns were announced in March, gyms were closed completely and the heightened risk of contracting COVID-19 at the gym was widely publicised by the press. When gyms were allowed to reopen again it was with extreme caution and subject to strict rules. For many consumers, social distancing and other restrictions, as well as the risk of infection, made a trip to the gym…

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Croatia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Sports Nutrition in Croatia

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Gym closures, COVID-19 restrictions and declining incomes represents a perfect storm for sports nutrition in 2020

Multinationals bestride shares with strong retail networks and product innovation

Boom in e-commerce fails to emerge

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sports nutrition has good growth prospects, but will need to cast a wider net into the forecast period

Sporty people drive demand, with little regard for convenience

Sports non-protein products continues to take share among those seeking endurance in the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

 

….….continued

