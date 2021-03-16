Global Tourism Flows in Australia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In 2020, a significant decline is expected in tourism flows in Australia, with falling numbers of arrivals, departures and domestic trips. In a bid to control the spread of COVID-19, Australia introduced a ban on the arrival of all non-citizens or permanent residents from 20 March 2020. This is expected to have a significant negative impact on arrivals in this year, as although the policy was initially implemented for six months, it has been extended until the end of the year. The number of Chin…
Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3696577-tourism-flows-in-australia
Euromonitor International’s Tourism Flows in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Domestic Trips, Inbound Arrivals, Outbound Departures.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gxp-gmp-regulation-testing-market-2021-industry-key-players-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-15
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tourism Flows market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-16-hexanediol-market-size-study-by-application-polyurethanes-coating-acrylates-adhesives-polyester-resin-others-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Tourism Flows in Australia
Euromonitor International
October 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Declines in arrivals and departures due to border closures and quarantine requirements
Domestic travel also suffers, due to lockdowns and economic decline
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Slower return to growth for domestic tourism
Travel providers will have to adapt to consumer demands post-COVID-19
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 2 Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 3 Inbound City Arrivals 2015-2020
Table 4 Inbound Receipts: Value 2015-2020
Table 5 Leisure Inbound Demographics: Number of Trips 2015-2020
….….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/