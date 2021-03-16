Global Traditional Grocery Retailers in Peru Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Traditional Grocery Retailers in Peru Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

The ease of purchasing through a mobile phone or over the internet has opened up new ways for customers to reach modern grocery retailers. However, this is not the case for traditional grocery retailers; it is necessary that the option of delivery should be made available to consumers who shop in traditional grocery retailers to match the offer of the modern channel. Lack of time and the convenience of this service is a benefit that can be offered by retailers and fulfil the demand of customers;…

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3052276-traditional-grocery-retailers-in-peru

Euromonitor International’s Traditional Grocery Retailers in Peru report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Food/Drink/Tobacco Specialists, Independent Small Grocers, Other Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-and-regional-veterinary-electrosurgical-devices-industry-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Traditional Grocery Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dried-fruit-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-05

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

TRADITIONAL GROCERY RETAILERS IN PERU

Euromonitor International

February 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Delivery Options Essential As Customers Increasingly Require This Service

Perishable and Fresh Products Are More Commonly Found

Improvement in Access Routes Within the Country Can Be A Threat

Competitive Landscape

New Methods of Payment Will Become Increasingly Available

Associations Will Play An Important Role in the Future Performance of the Channel

Traditional Grocery Retailers Continues To Hold Strong Position Over the Modern Channel

Channel Data

Table 1 Traditional Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2012-2017

Table 2 Traditional Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales in Traditional Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales in Traditional Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Traditional Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2012-2017

Table 6 Traditional Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2012-2017

Table 7 Traditional Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2017-2022

Table 8 Traditional Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales in Traditional Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2017-2022

Table 10 Forecast Sales in Traditional Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 11 Forecast Traditional Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2017-2022

Table 12 Forecast Traditional Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Unexpected Climate Phenomena Forces Players To Rethink Strategies

Secondary Cities Take the Lead in Growth Opportunities

Fast Fashion Retailers Continue To Exceed Expectations

Convenience Stores Is New Strong Performer in Modern Grocery Retailers

Internet Retailing: Cyber Days Boost Acceptance of This Channel

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2017

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Table 13 Cash and Carry Sales: Value 2012-2017

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 14 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2012-2017

Table 15 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 16 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 17 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 18 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2012-2017

Table 19 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2012-2017

Table 20 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 21 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 22 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2012-2017

Table 23 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2012-2017

Table 24 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 25 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 26 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2012-2017

Table 27 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2012-2017

Table 28 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2012-2017

Table 29 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2012-2017

Table 30 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 31 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 32 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2012-2017

Table 33 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2012-2017

Table 34 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2012-2017

Table 35 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2012-2017

Table 36 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 37 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 38 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2012-2017

Table 39 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2012-2017

Table 40 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 41 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017

Table 42 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 43 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017

Table 44 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2014-2017

Table 45 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 46 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017

Table 47 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 48 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017

Table 49 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2014-2017

Table 50 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2014-2017

Table 51 Non-Grocery Specialists GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 52 Non-Grocery Specialists GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017

Table 53 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2014-2017

Table 54 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2014-2017

Table 55 Mixed Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 56 Mixed Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017

Table 57 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2014-2017

Table 58 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2014-2017

Table 59 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2017-2022

Table 60 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 61 Forecast Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2017-2022

Table 62 Forecast Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 63 Forecast Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2017-2022

Table 64 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2017-2022

Table 65 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2017-2022

Table 66 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 67 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2017-2022

Table 68 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2017-2022

Table 69 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2017-2022

Table 70 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 71 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2017-2022

Table 72 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2017-2022

Table 73 Non-Grocery Specialists Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2017-2022

Table 74 Non-Grocery Specialists Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2017-2022

Table 75 Forecast Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2017-2022

Table 76 Forecast Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 77 Forecast Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2017-2022

Table 78 Forecast Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2017-2022

Table 79 Mixed Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2017-2022

Table 80 Mixed Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2017-2022

Table 81 Forecast Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2017-2022

Table 82 Forecast Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 83 Forecast Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2017-2022

Table 84 Forecast Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2017-2022

Definitions

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

…continued

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (Us)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (Uk)