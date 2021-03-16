Global Transport and Storage in the United Kingdom Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Growth in the transport and storage industry picked up in 2019, despite the uncertainty surrounding Brexit. The expansion of e-commerce remained the main driver of the industry’s growth, as online sales continued to see surging demand. Nonetheless, some industries, such as water transport, remained vulnerable to a potential no-deal Brexit. The fears of disruption to cross-Channel freight traffic and lower freight volumes of medicines and other goods seriously damaged the industry’s performance.

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3593112-transport-and-storage-in-the-united-kingdom

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Transport and Storage market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-grain-processed-food-market-2021-industry-key-players-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-15

Product coverage: Air Transport, Cargo Handling, Warehousing and Travel Agencies, Post and Courier Services, Road Passenger and Freight Transport, Transport via Pipelines, Transport via Railways, Water Transport.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cybersecurity-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-solution-iam-encryption-utm-antivirusantimalware-firewall-idsips-disaster-recovery-and-ddos-mitigation-and-others-by-security-type-network-endpoint-application-cloud-others-by-vertical-bfsi-government-defense-energy-and-utilities-healthcare-it-manufacturing-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Transport and Storage market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Transport and Storage in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Heightened uncertainty weighs on industry growth

The air transport is set to contract due to subdued demand

The revenue of road passenger and freight transport grew in 2019, before plummeting due to the crisis

Competitive Landscape

Emerging technologies in the UK’s transport industry

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105