Global Utilities and Recycling in China Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In 2019, China’s major industries recorded slower growth, which was reflected in a slowdown in the country’s electricity output growth. The Chinese National Statistics Office reported that in 2019, the country’s industrial output rose by only 4%, which was the slowest pace of growth since 2002. Most of the country’s main industries, such as chemical products, automotive, and textile and leather products, lost pace in growth over the year, causing a slowdown in growth in electricity consumption.

Euromonitor International's Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Utilities and Recycling market at a national level.

Product coverage: Collection and Distribution of Water, Electricity, Manufacture and Distribution of Gas, Recycling, Sewage and Sanitation, Steam and Hot Water Supply.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Utilities and Recycling market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Utilities and Recycling in China

Euromonitor International

October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

COVID-19-related economic slowdown reflected in diminishing domestic industrial demand for electricity

Electricity prices to remain lower as part of state aid for post-COVID-19 recovery

COVID-19 and oil price collapse take a toll on plastic recycling market

Competitive Landscape

China stops imports of scrap plastic and aims to boost recycling of domestic plastic

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Electricity Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

….….continued

