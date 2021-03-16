All news

Global Vitamins in Azerbaijan Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The preventative qualities of products in vitamins are expected to drive a surge in demand in this category in 2020 as customers become more interested in boosting their immune systems to avoid catching COVID-19. As such, growth in vitamins is expected to peak in 2020 as the category is expected to record its highest retail volume and retail current value growth since 2015.

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in Azerbaijan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Vitamins in Azerbaijan

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Vitamins set to benefit from preventative qualities in the face of global pandemic

Fragmented category continues to be led by international heavyweights

Local players absent from competitive landscape in vitamins

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

….….continued

