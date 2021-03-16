Global Vitamins in Belgium Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Sales of vitamins were already on the right track before the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Before 2020, single vitamins was registering strong double-digit retail current value growth due to the growing preference for cheaper and simpler products and options recommended by doctors. Meanwhile, retail current sales of multivitamins waned, until an unexpected recovery in 2019. The situation was similar in retail volume sales terms. What changed in winter 2019-2020 was heightened…

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Immunity from colds and flu claims lead to spike in sales of vitamins during Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

Single vitamins players ride the wave of demand for products that help to ward off the threat of COVID-19

Consumers’ search for immunity adds dynamism to general health claims to support recovery of multivitamins

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ongoing desire for products offering protection/immunity from COVID-19 symptoms expected to stimulate further strong sales growth in the short term

Economic concerns and the mushrooming of better targeted alternatives hinder the prospects for sustained sales growth for multivitamins

