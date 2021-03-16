All news

Global Vitamins in Belgium Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Sales of vitamins were already on the right track before the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Before 2020, single vitamins was registering strong double-digit retail current value growth due to the growing preference for cheaper and simpler products and options recommended by doctors. Meanwhile, retail current sales of multivitamins waned, until an unexpected recovery in 2019. The situation was similar in retail volume sales terms. What changed in winter 2019-2020 was heightened…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727486-vitamins-in-belgium

 

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Vitamins in Belgium

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Immunity from colds and flu claims lead to spike in sales of vitamins during Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

Single vitamins players ride the wave of demand for products that help to ward off the threat of COVID-19

Consumers’ search for immunity adds dynamism to general health claims to support recovery of multivitamins

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ongoing desire for products offering protection/immunity from COVID-19 symptoms expected to stimulate further strong sales growth in the short term

Economic concerns and the mushrooming of better targeted alternatives hinder the prospects for sustained sales growth for multivitamins

 

….….continued

