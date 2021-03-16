Global Vitamins in Croatia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

All news

Consumers will significantly increase their demand for vitamins due to COVID-19 in 2020, in particular during the panic-buying period in March and April. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic reminded consumers of the importance of a healthy immune system and many chose to take vitamins to avoid infection or mitigate the worst symptoms of COVID-19. Vitamin C and multivitamins, traditionally seen as the fastest ways to increase immunity, saw healthy spikes in sales early on during the pandemic. V…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727489-vitamins-in-croatia

 

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in Croatia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 provides a welcome boost to sales of vitamins as consumers look to improve their immunity

Domestic players retain a strong presence in vitamins

Private label underperforms as consumers stand by trusted brands and suppliers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Poor nutrition and stress will be the main driver of demand in the forecast period

Tight regulations must be observed to avoid restricting sales in the forecast period

Convenience gives multivitamins the edge over the forecast period

