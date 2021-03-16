Global Vitamins in Croatia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Consumers will significantly increase their demand for vitamins due to COVID-19 in 2020, in particular during the panic-buying period in March and April. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic reminded consumers of the importance of a healthy immune system and many chose to take vitamins to avoid infection or mitigate the worst symptoms of COVID-19. Vitamin C and multivitamins, traditionally seen as the fastest ways to increase immunity, saw healthy spikes in sales early on during the pandemic. V…
Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in Croatia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Vitamins in Croatia
Euromonitor International
October 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 provides a welcome boost to sales of vitamins as consumers look to improve their immunity
Domestic players retain a strong presence in vitamins
Private label underperforms as consumers stand by trusted brands and suppliers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Poor nutrition and stress will be the main driver of demand in the forecast period
Tight regulations must be observed to avoid restricting sales in the forecast period
Convenience gives multivitamins the edge over the forecast period
….….continued
