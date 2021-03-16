Global Vitamins in Croatia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Consumers will significantly increase their demand for vitamins due to COVID-19 in 2020, in particular during the panic-buying period in March and April. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic reminded consumers of the importance of a healthy immune system and many chose to take vitamins to avoid infection or mitigate the worst symptoms of COVID-19. Vitamin C and multivitamins, traditionally seen as the fastest ways to increase immunity, saw healthy spikes in sales early on during the pandemic. V…

Vitamins in Croatia

October 2020

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 provides a welcome boost to sales of vitamins as consumers look to improve their immunity

Domestic players retain a strong presence in vitamins

Private label underperforms as consumers stand by trusted brands and suppliers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Poor nutrition and stress will be the main driver of demand in the forecast period

Tight regulations must be observed to avoid restricting sales in the forecast period

Convenience gives multivitamins the edge over the forecast period

