Global Vitamins in Italy Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Vitamins benefited particularly from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, recording exceptional growth during March. Consumers prioritised vitamins well-known for their benefits to the immune system. In addition, demand was also boosted by panic-buying in March and April, with many fearing shortages and limited access to stores. With consumers focusing more on their health and wellbeing, sales of vitamin C and B saw a particularly strong increase, with consumers looking for these products to boost the…

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Vitamins in Italy

Euromonitor International

October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers look to boost immune systems following COVID-19 outbreak

Rising awareness of importance of vitamin intake among Italian consumers

Leading brands focussing on multivitamins with specific niche positioning

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Move to combination dietary supplements set to slow multivitamins growth

Shift towards specific positioning to continue over coming years

….….continued

