Global Vitamins in New Zealand Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Vitamins is set to record positive growth in 2020 as consumers looked for preventive measures against the outbreak of COVID-19. This led to increased growth in vitamin C, with vitamin D in particular, seeing the highest increase in demand. Due to the outbreak of the virus, consumers increased their demand for vitamins, with stockpiling taking place in March and April.

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Vitamins in New Zealand

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 boosts sales of single vitamins, as consumers reach for vitamin C to boost immunity and vitamin D, due to reduced time spent in the sun

New formats gain popularity as consumers appreciate options that offer more than one health benefit

Berocca leads the product landscape, as local player Heath by Habit benefits from increased sales during the COVID-19 lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

 

