Global Vitamins in the United Kingdom Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In light of COVID-19, preventive health has become a priority for many consumers in the UK with this scenario set to positively impact demand for vitamins throughout 2020. In particular, immunity has been a big driving force, with vitamin C, vitamin D and multivitamins all seeing a notable uptake in demand, with multivitamins for the elderly particularly gaining share in positioning. Whilst a boom was seen for these products in March and April, around the time of the UK’s initial lockdown, growt…
Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Vitamins in the United Kingdom
Euromonitor International
October 2020
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Emergence of COVID-19 supports preventive health trend due to greater demand for immune-boosting vitamins
Sales of vitamins via e-commerce accelerate during lockdown
Product shortages increase alongside a hike in pricing
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Proof of efficacy key to growth
Pill fatigue to give rise to new formats
….….continued
