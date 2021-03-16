Global Vitamins in the US Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In an unprecedented year thus far in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has created heightened concerns among consumers about self-care and preventive health. Consumers have therefore increasingly been demanding vitamins and dietary supplements orientated towards immunity to improve their body’s defence against infection at previously unseen levels. The biggest winner of this surge in preventive healthcare purchasing in vitamins and dietary supplements has been vitamin C. Touted as the immunity vitamin…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797891-vitamins-in-the-us

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/organic-solar-cells-market-2021-global-industry—key-players-market-size-trends-growth-opportunities-market-analysis-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-15

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-car-care-products-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-products-cleaning-product-and-protection-product-by-application-auto-beauty-shop-and-individual-consumers-by-vehicle-type-passenger-cars-and-light-commercial-vehicles-lcv-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Vitamins in the US

Euromonitor International

October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Vitamin C sees explosive growth due to COVID-19

Multivitamins benefits from growing concerns about preventive health

Vitamin D also seeing dynamic growth against the backdrop of the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sustained demand for vitamins after COVID-19

Competition increasing among vitamin players

Vitamin and dietary supplements retailers likely to lose channel share

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105