Global Vitamins in the US Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In an unprecedented year thus far in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has created heightened concerns among consumers about self-care and preventive health. Consumers have therefore increasingly been demanding vitamins and dietary supplements orientated towards immunity to improve their body’s defence against infection at previously unseen levels. The biggest winner of this surge in preventive healthcare purchasing in vitamins and dietary supplements has been vitamin C. Touted as the immunity vitamin…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797891-vitamins-in-the-us

 

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Vitamins in the US

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Vitamin C sees explosive growth due to COVID-19

Multivitamins benefits from growing concerns about preventive health

Vitamin D also seeing dynamic growth against the backdrop of the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sustained demand for vitamins after COVID-19

Competition increasing among vitamin players

Vitamin and dietary supplements retailers likely to lose channel share

 

….….continued

