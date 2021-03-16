All news

Global Weight Management and Wellbeing in Croatia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The COVID-19 pandemic has had quite a significant negative impact on weight management and wellbeing sales in 2020. Weight management and wellbeing was one of the fastest growing categories over the forecast period and was showing early signs of becoming a major category in consumer health. However, COVID-19 has delayed its advance somewhat for two mains reasons.

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Croatia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Croatia

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home cooking and saving mentality brought about by COVID-19 dampens weight management and wellbeing sales in 2020

Herbalife retains its lead through a dedicated salesforce

Direct selling provides necessary explanation and reassurance to consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Obesity rates to keep rising over the forecast period

Strong underlying trends bolster performance in the forecast period

OTC obesity medication remains in limbo

 

….….continued

