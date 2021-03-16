All news

Global Weight Management and Wellbeing in Ireland Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered people’s routines and this has led to weight gain for many people. Lockdown meant that people were mainly confined to their homes, only able to go outside for limited periods and within a strict distance of their home. Lockdown also led to gyms being closed and sports being suspended to prevent the spread of the virus. This meant that movement and prolonged physical activity were limited significantly. Additionally, the stress and anxiety of buying g…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797546-weight-management-and-wellbeing-in-ireland

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Ireland

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

OTC obesity and weight loss supplements to continue losing share

Slimming teas bucks declining trend due to drastic unit price declines

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health-conscious, time-strapped consumers will drive growth

Natural and nutrient-rich weight management becomes a consumer focus

CATEGORY DATA

….….continued

