Global Wound Care in Azerbaijan Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Wound care is penetrated by a high proportion of unbranded products which are more likely to succeed in wound care as this is a category in which brand loyalty is typically very low. Consumers perceive little differentiation between brands in wound care, and so are more likely to switch to alternative products when they are faced with economic uncertainty or decreased spending power.

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Azerbaijan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Wound Care in Azerbaijan

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Brand loyalty is low in wound care as consumers prioritise functionality and price

Turkish brands appeal to consumers due to low prices

Drugstores/parapharmacies consolidates distribution dominance

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Category offers little potential for growth as it reaches saturation

Changing lifestyles could add some momentum to wound care

Lack of anticipated activity could lead wound care to stagnate

CATEGORY DATA

….….continued

