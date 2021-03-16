All news

Global Wound Care in Belgium Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Wound care in Belgium has been heavily affected by the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and its consequences. The lockdown brought strong limitations on outdoor activities in spring and summer 2020. One of the main reasons for the much reduced demand for wound care was that children were restricted in their play options outside the home, which resulted in fewer injuries and wounds. As lockdown eased, restrictions on many sports up to June 2020 continued to drag down sales of wound care. Noneth…

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Wound Care in Belgium

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales plummet as Coronavirus (COVID-19) limits outdoor activities and the potential for wounds and injuries

COVID-19 further delays development of niche, added-value options as consumers become more price-sensitive in an increasingly uncertain economic climate

Private label and small branded players increase the pressure on the leading branded companies as demand dwindles and consumers economise

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

….….continued

