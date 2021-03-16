All news

Global Wound Care in Brazil Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

As COVID-19 hit Brazil in February 2020, immediate measures were taken by several cities and states to contain the spread of the virus. The main policy adopted was related to reducing social interaction among the population, with rules to increase social distancing in place, including the closure of schools, non-essential retail outlets, gyms and restaurants/bars. This meant that people, including children, were spending a lot more time in their homes. This had a direct impact on wound care sale…

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

More time spent indoors rather than out and about having a negative effect on sales of wound care

Low purchasing frequency prevents sales posting stronger results

Johnson & Johnson continues to lead sales in Brazil

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Gradual improvement expected in wound care sales

….….continued

