All news

Global Wound Care in Italy Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Wound Care in Italy Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Wound care sales were negatively impacted by COVID-19 during the first part of 2020 as consumers mostly stayed at home during the lockdown in March and April, thus resulting in a steep decline in demand for sticking plasters/adhesive bandage and gauze, taupe and other wound care. Post-surgery plasters were among the most negatively impacted products as a vast number of non-urgent surgeries were postponed in Italy during the lockdown months. Similarly, demand for first aid kits was also negativel…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797870-wound-care-in-italy

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-interiors-market-2021-size-development-status-type-and-application-segmentation-forecast-2027-2021-02-15

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-automatic-tire-inflation-system-atis-market-size-study-by-vehicle-type-passenger-car-commercial-vehicles-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Wound Care in Italy

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home seclusion due to COVID-19 limits demand for wound care products

Rising demand for premium brands off-set by popularity of economy ranges

Leading brands focus on innovation and extensive product ranges

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Restrictions on germicidals boost distribution via chemists and pharmacies

Demand for wound care products continues to peak during summer season

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Floor Grinding Machine Market: Know About Trends, Growth, Future Outlook 2021-2027 With Top Key Players- Husqvarna, Xingyi Polishing, NSS, HTC Group

alex

Research on the global Floor Grinding Machine market is a logical and systematic effort to measure potential trajectories from 2020 to 2027. It covers historical figures and provides forecasts that help stakeholders measure growth opportunities in the Floor Grinding Machine market throughout the forecast period. This study analyzes Floor Grinding Machine’s growth based on past, […]
All news News

Ophthalmic Devices Market Emerging Trends and Growth to $44,865.0 million by 2027 | Novartis AG Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., HAAG-Streit Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson

reportsweb

Reportsweb has published the addition of the “Ophthalmic Devices Market, Market Size, Status and Forecast 2027”. The global ophthalmic devices market was valued at $32,534.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $44,865.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0 % from 2020 to 2027. Ophthalmology is a branch of medical science that […]
All news

Smart Gate Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Thales Group, Efcon AG, Kapsch Trafficcom, Siemens AG, Denso Corporation

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Smart Gate Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Smart Gate […]