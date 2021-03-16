Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Argentina Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Retail volume sales of yoghurt and sour milk products are expected to fall for the fourth consecutive year in 2020, albeit at a weaker rate. Sales of drinking yoghurt and flavoured yoghurt are expected to be negatively impacted by a fall in on-the-go consumption during 2020. This was practically non-existent from March to June 2020 as the majority of people were forced to stay at home. Plain yoghurt is the only category expected to record positive volume growth in 2020. The persistent downward t…

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Argentina

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Economic problems combine with COVID-19 to further reduce sales of yoghurt and sour milk products in 2020

Plain yoghurt continues to buck the trend with positive volume growth in 2020

Danone Argentina remains the dominant player but loses further value share in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Yoghurt and sour milk products returns to value and volume growth in 2021

Plain yoghurt offers best growth prospects over the forecast period

Focus on convenience and value for money likely to bear fruit over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

….….continued

