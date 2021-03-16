Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Austria Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The COVID-19 crisis in Austria led to the forced closure of all non-essential stores in March. This unprecedented state of affairs meant rapid adjustment for some producers of yoghurt and sour milk products, who were forced to move supply away from foodservice outlets towards retail. Having lost around a fifth of foodservice volume sales for some products like plain yoghurt and flavoured yoghurt, some extra demand in retail volume sales is expected to compensate. Fortunately, the COVID-19 crisis…

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Austria

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 restrictions curtail foodservice volume sales, but suppliers find a silver lining in increasing health and wellness trends

Nöm benefits from consumer demand for Austrian authenticity and Danone launches new products to compete

Private label continues to make headway in yoghurt and sour milk products with lower unit prices and new products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A spoonful of sugar helps sales go down amongst health-conscious consumers

Flavoured yoghurt and drinking yoghurt also pivot to a low sugar future

Austrian consumers want organic, domestic and natural characteristics in their yoghurt

….….continued

