Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Indonesia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Indonesia Market Research Report 2020

Yoghurt continues to grow in popularity among middle and high income urban consumers, particularly women and children, due to rising health awareness. Yoghurt is being aggressively promoted in the mass-media as offering nutritional benefits and aiding digestion as it contains good bacteria. Manufacturers also continue to focus on widening distribution coverage to boost sales. Consequently, yoghurt and sour milk products are posting strong growth in dairy products. Companies are also predicted to…

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 fuels interest in healthier drinking and high protein yoghurt

Innovative marketing and direct selling key to raising awareness of drinking yoghurt

New producers attracted by success of smaller players like Heavenly Nutrition

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Leading brands introducing new drinking yoghurt flavours to attract consumers

Drinking yoghurt to continue gaining shelf space in modern retailers

