Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in the Philippines Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Yoghurt experienced a notable upturn in demand in Q2 as initial lockdown measures and concerns about the pandemic resulted in consumers paying greater attention to their health and wellbeing. With limited availability of sour milk products in the country, Filipinos turned to probiotic variants as offered by the largest and most competitively-priced category of drinking yoghurt. While all three yoghurt categories experienced a notable improvement in retail volume sales, drinking yoghurt continued…

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in the Philippines

February 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Surge in demand for yoghurt during lockdown, driven by probiotic products with immune-boosting properties

Yakult strengthens lead during lockdown as consumers rush to purchase probiotic drinking yoghurt

Supermarkets strengthens dominance of yoghurt during lockdown while direct selling experiences declines due to social distancing measures

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Notable slowdown in demand for category over the forecast period due to increasing maturity

Players likely to explore different ways to add value and interest to maturing category

Plant-based options could emerge over the forecast period due to increasing health trend and demand for alternative options to dairy

